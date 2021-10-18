Well it didn't take long for Donald Trump's Republicans to turn Texas into a Taliban state (for women anyway). Until Trump, this Hitler is gone until Trumpism, the Tea Party is gone and until the extreme far right communism is gone from our country, our democracy is not safe.
Government and religion should not be mixed. Government makes the laws here on Earth. Laws that can be legislated and should be obeyed and should be for all people. You can not legislate God. Each person has their own relationship with God.
Some peoples' God is their money and possessions, with others', it's themselves or another person. And some say they have no God. Our constitution says that's all OK.
If you believe in the God of the Bible, and you believe that he is all good and that he knows all things, then abortion is not a surprise to him. God knows why, who and where tat soul is. Does sin please God? Of course not. No sin makes God happy and none of them surprise him either.
God knows exactly who and what we are and he leaves us anyway, even Trump and his Republicans, and even the original Hitler.
That is why we can be very happy and have great joy, because such a great God loves us all.
Just in case you need to know, sin is 100% anti-abortion, very Pro-Life. But that is between me and God. That is what religion is. It is that personal for each one of us. And God did not give me the right to put myself between himself and one of his other children.
Ann Macik
Johnstown
