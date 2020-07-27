Times are changing in America, and the original borders of states often no longer make sense. Frequently, large rural regions are compelled to accept regulations designed for smaller and more densely populated areas. What makes sense for one often doesn’t make sense for the other.
The recent imposition of controls in Pennsylvania to mitigate COVID-19 shows the sharp divide between what is necessary for urban areas and what is needed for more rural regions. The restrictions also highlight the inability of our state government to discern the difference and rule appropriately. The effects of this misrule will be devastating and long lasting.
This isn’t the first time this has happened in Pennsylvania. In the late 1700s, residents of western Pennsylvania petitioned Congress to recognize Westylvania as the 14th state. This movement ended though after a campaign of intimidation and suppression by rich urban lawyers and agents of Pennsylvania’s government.
As shown recently, the government of Pennsylvania remains inattentive to the needs of its rural regions. Many residents of western Maryland and New York no doubt feel the same.
That is why I propose the formation of New Pennsland, extending from Lake Ontario to West Virginia. It should include the rural counties of western New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
New Pennsland could serve as a counterbalance should approval be given for the District of Columbia to become a state. More importantly though, it would ensure that the rural residents of this part of the United States get the government they deserve.
Philip Rice
Ebensburg
