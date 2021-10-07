It’s apparent that some people think that badgering the unmasked and unvaccinated is a good feeling. As history has taught us anything is to never trust a tyrannical government who is obviously incompetent.
The U.S. Constitution forbids the government to prey on its people or set new laws without the people voting on it.
Today it’s masked vs. unmasked and vaccinated vs. unvaccinated.
Before World War II, Germany set restrictions on its people and made the Jewish people a target. Has
anyone forgotten what they did to the Jewish people?
I feel as if the unmasked and the unvaccinated are being targeted like the Jewish people. But some people out there are oblivious about what happened in the past. It’s like they never really studied history in school or paid attention.
I’d like to quote the late President Ronald Reagan, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
If they rely on the government, then they failed America, period.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
