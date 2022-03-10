Our government lacks common sense.
From the beginning of time, humans needed two main things – food and heat (energy).
The United States has a lake of oil covering 2½ states that our government and oil companies tell us is 50 times the oil reserve in Saudi Arabia.
I spoke to a man who was getting his airfare boarding pass 15 years ago, who told me, he was returning to South Dakota where his company was drilling wells into this lake of oil. They were capping the wells because our government will not let them pump it out.
This is so stupid. As per the internet, U.S. imported 17 million barrels of oil from Russia last January and Europe receives most of or a lot of its energy from Russia.
The United States could be not only energy independent, but be the world’s largest exporter. Just think, we could be a seller not a buyer of oil. This would be a big help to our national economy and balance of payments. We could reduce our troops guarding the oil supply in the Middle East.
Our big problem is we have a green movement that wants to change this country overnight. They mean well, but don’t understand the harm caused by doing it too fast. We have a government that doesn’t care about its citizens, just wants to stay in power. Government doesn’t care about the inflation or all the pain we feel.
Larry Mummert
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.