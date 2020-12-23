Unfortunately, we have a Supreme Court now that doesn’t even have the courage to take a case that henceforth will undermine the faith and confidence in our voting system and elections into the foreseeable future.
Worse yet, my former home state of Pennsylvania has become one of the laughing-stock states in the country that allowed a governor, secretary of state, along with his cronies in the state Supreme Court, to bypass the state Legislature and be complicit in a fraudulent presidential election.
In the end, we get the government we deserve. This is the end result when you elect Democrats who care more about winning and power than they do the rule of law, Finally, no rational person would believe Joe Biden got 89 million votes.
Personally, I am ashamed and appalled at my former home state of Pennsylvania.
I live in Texas now and we actually tried to bail you out from your leaders.
Finally, kudos to Judges Samuel Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas. Ironically, Trump’s own picks for the Supreme Court let him down and allowed a fraudulent election to stand. Shame on them as well.
Larry Kovalchik
Boerne, Texas, formerly of Johnstown
