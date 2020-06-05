Gov. Tom Wolf has been very generous with other people’s money. Attorney General Josh Shapiro also has little understanding as to the real world of rentals.
The fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic has little to do with the majority of people paying rent, or for that matter bills in general.
If someone has not paid rent because he or she lost or cannot work, myself and other landlords I know will work with tenants.
We do not need the government getting involved. However, there are tenants who will take advantage, not pay, wait to be evicted and not pay back rent. Evictions that were started before the pandemic should be allowed to be completed.
In one case, a tenant will owe $6,000- plus by the time they are put out, making zero effort to pay back rent even after receiving $3,000-plus in stimulus.
Evictions are for habitual deadbeat tenants who can pay but won’t, doing thousands in damage while they wait.
I’m all for helping people who truly need help, but what Wolf did was to give tenants one more excuse not to pay.
Laws are always putting the burdens on landlords to pay. Meanwhile, water, sewer, garbage and taxes add up. Nonpayment of rent results in property failures.
We all need to see this is just a political play to keep power in the hands of the left, and little to do with compassion.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
