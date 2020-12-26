This is in response to the terrible editorial titled “Joyce, Thompson picked party over country.” What a piece of garbage.
The GOP fully support their actions and were calling them to do it.
You were right on one thing, we will remember what they did and in fact reelect them because of it. This type of biased opinion is why people are dumping your paper.
We are sick and tired of being told how we should think.
Haven’t you noticed that Cambria and Somerset counties are heavily Republican now? We are sick and tired of being dictated to by the elite leftists like you.
Kimberly Brumbaugh
Windber
