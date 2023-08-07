I am a 72-year-old Laicized Catholic priest from the Diocese of Greensburg.
My favorite mentor, the late Father Demetrius Dumm, OSB, who was a Benedictine priest of St. Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe, taught us that much of life is both a blessing and a curse. Look at the dandelion. Some see a weed. Others see a flower, a salad or wine.
There is a controversy in Florida over a statement that after the Civil War many former slaves were better able to support themselves because of skills which they learned in slavery.
Liberal Democrats want to insist that nothing good can come from slavery.
However, any open-minded person will point out that oftentimes in life, good things do come out of bad situations.
This is what is known as a paradox.
Now, you don’t have to like this, but I believe that a person is naive who chooses not to accept that this is how life is. We call this wisdom.
By the way, the author of that statement is a Black historian. The biblical tradition can teach us much wisdom about life. I pray for all of the secularists who choose to miss out on this blessing.
Paul Dubé
Moxham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.