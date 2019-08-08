On July 14, my wife and I took my two sisters to church. Ironically, the gospel was about the Good Samaritan.
After church, we went to a local restaurant in Richland Township and had a delicious breakfast.
When we asked our waitress, Sue, for our check, she said that someone had paid our bill.
We greatly appreciate and thank the Good Samaritan who paid for our meal. It was very kind and generous of you.
Joe and Dolores Fatula
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.