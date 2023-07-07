A front page headline in The Tribune-Democrat on March 9 was “Firm hired for Johnstown’s Main Street project.”
Scape Landscape Architecture has been hired to oversee the design and engineering of the Main Street corridor revitalization project.
They will be paid $1.6 million for this work. Thaddeus Pawlowski and CJL Engineering will be the subcontractors.
I guess that we don’t have any qualified people in this area to come up with good suggestions for this project. Instead, we pay for ideas.
The engineering companies would then work up the specs to conform to the ideas presented to them.
Scape Landscape has since asked for suggestions from local people.
Isn’t that their job?
I for one would say, “Leave Central Park alone, it is beautiful already.” Main Street definitely needs work. Clean up the whole town of the gravel and garbage. Keep the flower beds and grassy areas weeded and mowed.
A council woman was quoted as saying about the advisory committee that was appointed to provide input on the project (established by city council), the ad hoc group has “good qualified people,” but did not have the “ability” or “authority” to be involved in the selection of an engineering company.
Then why were they selected and by whom? If selected they should have been qualified.
I am sure that we could get plenty of ideas for the committee to consider, vote on and present to the engineers.
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
