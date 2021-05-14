Larnie Barnhart had an interesting letter concerning a Christian nation on May 8, “Questions concerning Christian nation.”
Here are some thoughts in response.
What does it mean to be a Christian nation? How about love your neighbor as yourself.
America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. God is mentioned several times in the founding documents, so we were a Christian nation from our founding.
Of the remaining items, I can say that evil exists in the world. America is a part of the world and we, as people, at times, exhibit the evil side of our nature. This has existed as long as people have – Cain and Abel, Attila the Hun, Nero, Hitler, Stalin, Mao.
Yes, evil exists even today in America. Allowing for varied opinions, I can cite killing, burning properties and looting in the name of equal justice. What about abortion? Various items discussed under social justice are other examples that allow our evil side to come out.
In spite of these things, in times of natural disasters, Americans are the most generous people on earth when it comes to helping our neighbors.
We define neighbors as anyone in the world who suffers as a result of these catastrophes.
Is this the Christian nation principle coming out?
I do believe we have more good people with Christian values in this country than we have evil people.
Are we still a Christian nation?
That’s for each of us to decide.
Do you love your neighbor as yourself?
James Kopriva
Johnstown
