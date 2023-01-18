The defense of marriage act recently passed has many ramifications to be discussed. What I’d like to do is cover personalities, especially since they’re the reason we have this legislation added to our rules of conduct.
• The No. 1 political figure in our country, President Joe Biden said at the signing, “This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all forms.” Biden also criticized the “callous, cynical laws introduced in the states, targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need.”
Do you realize what he’s saying?
• The No. 2 political figure, Vice President Kamala Harris recalled officiating at a lesbian wedding in San Francisco.
• The No. 3 figure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked activists for adding impetus with “your impatience, your persistence and your patriotism.”
• The fourth figure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his daughter Alison and her wife are expecting their first child in the spring.
Before I go any further, the above is not written with any hate that Biden was referring to above. All things said above are direct quotes or statements from this paper.
I’m just pinpointing the attitudes and/or lives of the people running our government.
You may think they’re good or bad.
What really bothers me is 39 House Republicans and 12 Senate Republicans voted for this legislation.
The Republicans have a serious schism amongst them.
They need to fumigate the vermin in the party.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
