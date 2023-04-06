Congratulations to the Berlin boys basketball team for their 1A silver medal at Hershey. Forgotten in coverage was the silver medals won by the girls of Homer Center (2A) and River Valley (3A). These games were before and after the Berlin boys game and should have been reported on, also.
I understand that Homer Center and River Valley are Indiana County schools, but I’ve read bad news, band booster ripoffs, teacher strikes, etc., from that area. Good news is always welcomed.
Pete Putyrski
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.