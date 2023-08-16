This is in regards to Paul Dubé’s Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 7, “Good things can come out of bad situations.”
I can’t help but wonder if the people from Florida and Dubé who feel this way about slavery would change their opinion of good coming from it if they themselves or their ancestors were slaves.
Did any good come from all the Jews burned in ovens or children who were sexually assaulted in the church?
I bet if you asked the relatives of the Jews who were burned, the relatives of slaves or the children who were raped, they would say that they aren’t any better for it.
I have no doubt that good can come from some bad things, but not all bad situations qualify for this thinking.
Giny Serafin
Clymer
