On March 20, my wife, two children, grandmother and I went out for our weekly meal together. We went to a restaurant in Richland Township for dinner.
Upon completion of the meal, the waitress informed us that our meal had already been paid for. We looked around to see if it was someone we knew.
To our surprise, we didn’t know a single person in the restaurant, and no one aside from us knew we were going to be eating there.
To whoever the kind soul was that paid for our dinner, thank you.
Thank you for showing my children, grandmother, wife and myself that there still are kind people in the world, that will do something kind for a stranger.
There is so much hate, ugliness and division in the world that this one act of kindness reminded us that there is still good.
The Scott Burkhart family.
