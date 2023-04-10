How can religious leaders call the word of God found in his Ten Commandments a law of slavery and bondage? The Lord’s commandments are important to the gospel for they show us our sins. (1 John 3:4)
God’s law represents his very character. All men will be judged by the law. (Ecclesiastes 12:13,14)
The Bible calls God’s law of liberty and if we break one commandment then we are guilty of breaking all of them. (James 1:25) We are not saved by keeping the law. The fact that Jesus died on the cross for our sins show that the law is eternal and unchangeable. If the law could be charged, then Christ died in vain.
We are saved by grace and faith in Jesus Christ which slowly changes us into his image over time by the spirit of truth.
The apostle Paul in Romans called the law of God holy, just good and spiritual. Paul also says do we then make void the law through faith?
God forbid yea we establish the law which means to make it permanent. (Romans 3:31)
All of mankind must keep God’s Ten Commandments law upon the earth. (Jeremiah 6:19)
People in the Old Testament were not saved by keeping the law. They sacrificed lambs shedding the blood of animals putting their faith in the blood of Christ for forgiveness. They looked forward to the cross while we look back to it.
All in heaven will be saved by faith in Jesus Christ. Jesus will write his law in our hearts. (Hebrews 10:14-16)
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
