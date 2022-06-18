How does God heal the brokenhearted? How does he protect and provide for the oppressed? How does he help those who have been physically abused, emotionally traumatized and economically enslaved? Words alone accomplish nothing. And action after the fact is meaningless as in the case of the Uvalde Elementary School tragedy. My mind cannot process all the evil going on in this world. The lack of regard for human life is beyond comprehension and the tears of innocent children are filling heavenly bottles to overflowing.
Life doesn’t simply go on after unspeakable tragedy and loss. Time stands still and the only thing that moves are the tides of grief that rise and fall until they carry the mourning onto the shore of eternity.
We languish and lament for The Omnipotent to break the strong arm of evil and greed. We demand leaders of action instead of men of empty words. We want God himself to be with us, to support us, to give us wings to soar such as the eagles.
We are weary of being beaten back, of longing and waiting but not experiencing, of being undermined, assailed and beleaguered every step of the way. This is what God says he came to do and the tried, broken, Christian longs to see it, too.
In Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
