As Bernie Bolha’s evangelical Christian jihad against the Democratic Party and others escalates (July 14, “Faith and religion in Democratic Party?”) once again he plays loose with the truth.
The Democrats at their 2012 national convention did not boo God. The nays, including some boos, came when delegates approved amendments to the party platform that affirmed Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and included mention of “God-given” talents.
Those two amendments were approved by a resounding two-thirds voice vote from the convention floor. God and Jerusalem were affirmed. God was not “booed.”
Indeed “religious liberty is a core value of the Democratic Party.”
In fact, the party is home to a broad range of people of faith, not necessarily prone to wear their religiosity on their sleeves. Democrats are Protestants, Catholics, Orthodox, Jewish, Muslim, unaffiliated and non-believers.
The Democrats did not make up the term pro-choice; those who advocate a woman’s right to make their own decisions regarding reproductive health did.
Pro-choice does not equal pro-abortion.
Whether Bolha likes it or not, some denominations now marry same-sex couples in religious and civil ceremonies, including Lutherans, Presbyterians, Episcopalians, United Church of Christ, and reform and conservative Jews, among others. More and more LGBT couples have families with children and are raising them within their faith traditions.
Bolha misses the big picture: A 2020 Gallup poll found 67% of all respondents favor same-sex marriage, including 49% of Republicans.
Most worthy of rainbow celebrations, even gay and lesbian Republicans marry in civil and religious ceremonies.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts, formerly of Johnstown
