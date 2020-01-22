Truth is a self-defining word, not subject to the whims of time or cultural change.
Jesus, in John 17, declared God’s word to be truth, and in John 14:6, Jesus claimed to be that truth. What was true from the beginning, in God’s perspective, is the same today: “For I am the Lord, I do not change.” (Malachi 3:6) Christians are called to follow sound doctrine, truth as defined by God’s word.
2 Timothy 4:3 warns of a time like today: “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers.”
Many denominations today are mired in controversies over LGBTQ acceptance.
To true Christians, the resolution is crystal clear, such as any other sinful lifestyle. It must be resisted as God’s word condemns it. The same goes for adulterous relationships, fornication, covetousness, murder, habitual lying, stealing, among others which God calls sin against himself.
Today’s solution: legislate acceptance, compromise biblical doctrine, ignore God’s word on certain subjects. The spiral downward has no good ending because the judge of all things has not changed.
“Indeed, let God be true and every man a liar.” (Romans 3:4)
God, in love, warns people to repent from such sins and receive his forgiveness. Calling truth intolerant or hateful does not diminish its veracity. God’s standards for judgment have not now, nor will they ever change.
Barry W. Billings
Portage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.