We are told in the Declaration of Independence that we are endowed by our creator “with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Unfortunately most people do not realize that to pursue happiness takes faith in the creator, hard work and devotion to reach that goal that will make you happy.
Today, people want the government to make them happy because they would be happier if they had the same life of successful people who actually worked for their happiness.
A very wise man, Abraham Lincoln, in the Gettysburg Address stated a fact that all men are created equal. That is the gospel truth but that is the only moment that all men are equal. The equality ends as soon as we start to learn from our parents, grandparents, siblings, friends and teachers that we are not really equal.
We have equal rights, but how we use those rights will determine our rise above equality or a fall into mediocrity where we will expect the government to make us equal. We failed because of our lack of faith and devotion to rise up from mediocrity.
Seek and you will find. Knock and the door will be opened. Words from Jesus Christ tell us that it is a struggle to succeed in a world where it is so easy to be average or mediocre.
Ask and you shall receive and the government will give you a handout and they will control your entire life. The choice is yours.
Our rights are equal no matter what you are told but it is up to you to rise above equality. God’s rights are better than man’s rights.
Father Tony Joseph
Richland Township
