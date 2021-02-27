Many believe Christ’s work was finished at the cross. Salvation for man was secured.
The destruction of Satan and his angels also were secured. So why are we still here?
Satan is still alive destroying our lives.
The Bible says when Christ returned to heaven he began a new ministry as our high priest (Hebrews 2:17-18) in the heavenly sanctuary above. The Scriptures are clear (Psalm 102:19-20) that Jesus ministers as our high priest in the heavenly sanctuary above (Hebrews 8:1-2).
In the book of Daniel, the Bible speaks of a time when the heavenly sanctuary will need to be cleaned by our high priest Jesus with his blood, cleansing all the books and records of sin in heaven.
All our records of sin are written in the books of heaven and needs to be removed by the blood of our high priest as in the Old Testament (Leviticus 16).
Every case starting with the dead and moving on to the living is being investigated and reviewed to see who meets the requirements for heaven (Revelation 22:12) before Christ comes. Then probation will close for mankind.
God’s people are in every church and denomination and Christ will call his people out of Babylon (Revelation 18:1-4), so they are not punished and receive the seven last plaques, which fall on the wicked. God’s people will go though the tribulation and will be rescued by Christ in the end.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
