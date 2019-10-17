In September, a Manhattan teenage rebellion was on display for all the world to see.
Witness Sweden’s poster girl for science, technology, engineering and math, Greta Thunberg, tumble out of the sky and entice America schoolchildren to cut class simply because they aren’t granted enough snow days.
Thunberg took a know-it-all attitude as she lectured world leaders.
Claiming to speak for her generation and adding that she shouldn’t even be here, “Rapunzel” made no mention of Sweden’s obscenely high abortion rate.
Nor did she take issue with the fact that the Muslims would soon inherit her homeland.
Neither did Thunberg reach out to visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda, also in New York, and apologize for her countrymen vandalizing our lady’s shrine at Jansa Gora and slashing her face some four centuries before.
Instead, the drama princess cited an alarmist “Useless Nations” report that – short of the sun itself actually falling out of the sky – blamed global warming for all calamities of nature.
None of Thunberg’s junk scientists are Christian. None believe the Bible is the literal word of God. They believe in evolution, not Adam and Eve.
Yet, Genesis 7 does speak of climate change. The year God flooded the world was the year the climate changed.
Afterward, God promised that he would never again punish the world with a second global flood. In spite of this, global warmers such as Thunberg continue to have a morbid fear of drowning.
Remember, God controls the weather, Greta, not you.
Robert Dow
Johnstown
