Growing up in Windber, there lived an educator named Charles Finnegan who taught me what you write down must read, read well and make sense.
I believe the prophet Daniel, who was exiled from Judah to Babylon, may have heard these words from his teacher.
In Daniel’s chapters, there was a king named Belshazzar who could not interpret the words of blood written on the wall.
So, Daniel finally did.
The three words are:
• Mene: God has numbered the days of your reign and brought it to an end.
• Tekel: You have been weighed in the balance of God’s scales and found wanting.
• Peres: Your kingdom is divided and given to the Medes and the Persians.
So the end came for Belshazzar and his kingdom.
It was too late to heed the call.
He chose not to seek God’s sovereignty.
So God weighed the balance of his wickedness and he fell dead because of it.
And his enemies consumed his land.
Unlike this king, we must remain focused on God’s sovereign power.
Daniel understood where his great gifts came from with Christ, our days are many.
Our lives are weighed. We are persistent and not found wanting or lacking for anything except more of God.
Our kingdom in Christ is built on a strong foundation, not on shifting sand.
We cannot say we love God, but pursue Satan.
Our hearts are not divided or undecided between God and Satan.
I hope this reads, reads well and makes sense.
Michael A. Muscatello
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.