God sees the caged-up children at the border and how 15,000 migrants illegally ended up under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. From 1892 to 1954, God saw Ellis Island, too, and how love, compassion and cooperation with the laws of our sovereign nation helped and healed more than 12 million immigrants before recklessly releasing them into a country they were not prepared to serve and settle in.
God sees Afghanistan women being beaten in the streets, children being mutilated and Americans left there to die. Twenty years ago, competent military men and women were sent to work with the citizens there to defeat terrorism and sadistic enslavement.
In every crisis, God sees the good that is done and the feigned concern that our masked marauder displays now while looking down at his watch, and shutting the doors of his oval office when asked to give an accounting for his unconscionable behavior.
To our president and his entire administration, I will boldly invoke the prophetic word and the certain consequences.
Isaiah 59:3-4: Your hands are stained with blood, your fingers with guilt. Your lips have spoken falsely and your tongue mutters wicked things. No one calls for justice, or pleads a case with integrity. They rely on empty arguments, they utter lies; they conceive trouble and give birth to evil.
Isaiah 59:18: According to what they have done, the Lord will repay wrath to his enemies.
Isaiah 59: 19: When enemies come in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord will put them to flight.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.