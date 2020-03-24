Wake up America. Wake up world.
God is in control and the coronavirus is not a surprise to him. He controls all the floods, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes and storms, too.
What will it take to get our attention and have us turn back to him?
We need to dust off our Bibles, read them, pray and seek his forgiveness.
We’ve turned our backs on him in doing whatever feels good in our sinful ways of life. Also, killing of innocent babies by abortion.
These days of fear, panic and selfishness at the stores are just a taste of the future when Jesus returns and takes those who have asked him into our hearts and are taken out of this world. The end times will be scary. Do you want to be left behind?
We need to get back to God, confess our sins, ask forgiveness and believe Jesus is Lord in our hearts.
In John 14:6, “He is the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
In Philippines 14:6-7, it says, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Please have a blessed Easter season.
God bless America and watch over us.
We need to help each other in these troubled days.
Jean McClemens
Sidman
