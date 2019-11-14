I am an 84-year-old in flesh and a 50-year-old born-again Christian.
What I know as a meteorologist (U.S. Air Force 1952-1956) and what I learned from my creator who controls the climate: When he first created the world, there was one land mass surrounded by ocean.
At the time, the entire earth had a tropical climate until mankind became sinful. He decided to alter all of life and start over with Noah and his family. Before the world flood, the earth was surrounded by a water canopy.
During the flood, the canopy spilled all over and tilted the earth’s axis to create three climate zones: arctic, temperate and tropical. The flood itself broke up the earth to make continents (continental drift theory).
When I was a weatherman in the Air Force, I and four others started the first air defense control center at Pepperrell Air Force Base in St. John’s, Newfoundland. We had direct lines to all airfields in the northeast command: Iceland, Greenland, Labrador and Newfoundland.
One evening, I was talking to another weatherman in Thule, Greenland. He told me there was a group of archaeologists out digging in the icecap and found a whole mammoth, and in its stomach was undigested tropical foliage. I would call that a quick freeze.
My conclusion from all I have learned in meteorology and my Bible: I know my God controls all the climates.
Larry Louis Berkebile
Salix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.