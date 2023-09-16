Why can’t politicians agree on things? The simple answer is found in the Bible.
Amos 3:3 says, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” The dictionary describes the word “agree” as, “To consent, to be of the same opinion or to arrive at a satisfactory understanding of the terms, policies, etc.”
The ideologies of the Republican and Democratic parties, concerning their respective doctrines and opinions, are very different. Thus, how can they possibly agree on things that are contrary to their respective political platforms? This is where you and I enter the picture, and the best way I can relate to you our responsibility is by quoting a great patriotic statesman who truly loved God and country, Noah Webster.
Webster said: “When you become entitled to exercise the right of voting for public office, let it be impressed on your mind that God commands you to choose for rulers just men who rule in the fear of God. If the citizens place unprincipled men in office, the government will soon be corrupted.”
Such a great quote, but one thing Webster couldn’t anticipate is a mass means of communication, a wide-open media system overwhelmed by a liberal, progressive theology and then its dominating influence on an ill-learned society.
I also would like to emphasize a phrase in Webster’s quote – “just men who rule in the fear of God.” Perhaps the bigger question today would be, “Do we have a citizenry that cares whether we have rulers who rule in the fear of God?”
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
