In recent months, we have witnessed multitudes who are facing death, despair, loss, emptiness, regret and fear. And in the midst of it all, we are forced to admit that in spite of all our best endeavors, we cannot create life out of death and we are unable to bring order out of chaos.
It’s going to take someone pretty special to see us changed. We’ve seen heads of state salivating over their newfound power and pontificating, while those around them feel crushed under the weight of protocol. Even God’s elect are being deceived into entertaining some new human ideal, instead of embracing a divine person who can reconcile all things to himself.
Whether we want to admit it or not, we are all children who need looking after, but there is only one who can “parent” us with any lasting measure of success. God knows we require more than mandates to follow and a check in the mail to adequately provide for all of our needs.
Government cannot do what God can with any successful level of compassion, mercy, understanding or provision. We are inadequate of and by ourselves to do little more than pass protocol and procedures in a panacea of pain and suffering, let alone “parent” an entire nation of needy children. That is best left in the hands of our heavenly father.
Matthew 9:36: When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.