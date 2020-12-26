“O Come All Ye Faithful” is not just a hymn these days, unfortunately, at worship it is a reality. At a time, when we should be seeking God fervently, that is not the case.
Spending the better part, 40 years, in apostate churches, I am blessed to attend what I believe is the very best church in the state of Pennsylvania.
Solid, foundational teaching about Jesus Christ and how to live in his light.
In the Book of Luke, Jesus tells Peter in Chapter 22, “Satan has asked to sift, all of you as wheat.
“But Jesus prays for (us) Simon so that your faith may not fail. And when you have turned back to strengthen your brothers.”
Those who continue to worship, God will ultimately bless you beyond measure. Jesus says in Revelation 22:12, “Look I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done.” God also does not give us a spirit of fear, but of love, peace and a sound mind.
Allowing media to infect God’s peace is an egregious sin. Whether it be Facebook or NBC, they’re all wicked. But they currently have a captive audience.
Everyone follows the loving Lord Jesus when he speaks blessed are the peacemakers and fuzzy sermons, but when he says in Matthew 10:33, “But, whoever denies me here on earth, I will deny him before my Father in heaven.”
During this Christmas season, worship God in a Jesus-centered church.
Janet Lord
Jerome
