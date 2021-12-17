The Greater Johnstown Water Authority (GJWA) has found a new way to generate income with an additional unjustifiable fee. In the past, customers were able to make a direct bank transfer payment to the GJWA with no fee assessed.
Unfortunately, the GJWA has switched to a new “better” company to handle online payments, and now, even though there is no charge to the payee for an online bank payment, any customer/payer who chooses to pay this way each month will now be assessed a fee of $1.49 per payment.
The GJWA management touts this new payment system as a way to entice more customers to pay online. I question that logic. Why would more be swayed to use the online payment system now and pay a $1.49 fee, when in the past they could have used it for free?
That $1.49 doesn’t seem like much, but it would add up to an additional cost of $17.88 per year, per customer. A GJWA employee told me that they have approximately 25,000 customers. If they all payed each month using the new system, that would add up to $37,250 a month and $447,000 per year in additional fees.
The GJWA stated it would like all of its customers to use the new system – it seems they have 447,000 reasons why they would.
Wallace Dick
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat asked the Greater Johnstown Water Authority to respond to the above letter.
Multiple ways to pay water bill without fees
Wallace Dick’s claim that the GJWA will generate any income from processing fees that are associated with online payments is incorrect.
There are multiple ways in which a customer can pay his or her bill. A customer can pay in person, at the authority’s drive-through, at the authority’s drop boxes, at any First National Bank branch or through the mail.
There are processing fees associated with credit card payments and online check payments. These fees are charged by the software providers that process the payments.
The GJWA encourages all of its customers to enroll in Autopay, which is an online payment format with no cost to the customer. An auto draft payment that is directly paid from a customer’s account has no fee at all and allows the customer to pay online because it involves only the bank, the customer and the authority.
The GJWA also encourages all of its customers to sign up to receive electronic copies of their bills. If enrolled for electronic bills, customers will receive the bills two full weeks before they are due.
All payment methods are accepted from customers, whether they receive a paper bill or electronic bill.
Additionally, the system allows customers to pay by text, and to schedule a reoccurring payment each month.
The customers will see the benefits of the system through these advanced features.
Michael Kerr
Resident Manager of RDM Johnstown, LLC and Greater Johnstown Water Authority
