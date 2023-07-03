As a mom who has made difficult decisions to get her sons a better education, I hope lawmakers and Gov. Josh Shapiro will pass Lifeline Scholarships in this year’s budget.
I moved my family from Philadelphia to Johnstown to give my kids a better life.
But a local school district wasn’t good for my oldest son. Although we’re Muslim, I decided to send him to a private school beginning in 11th grade. It was 100% better for him.
At the private school, my son had
a lot more support – from the principal, teachers, guidance counselor and coaches.
Everyone chipped in and helped. They set high expectations for him and went out of their way to assist him where he needed it. Sending him to the school was the best decision I could have made for his education.
My son graduated this year and is
heading to Allegheny College on a foot-ball scholarship, and my younger son is starting seventh grade at the private school.
Even though tuition is just over half what public schools spent per student last year, it’s tough financially. But I know I have to do this for him.
Otherwise, he’ll have to go back to a failing school system and that would mean I failed him as a parent.
Lifeline Scholarship Program would fully cover tuition at a private school, which would be a tremendous blessing to families who are desperate for better educational options for our children.
Hopefully, lawmakers understand the urgency and send us this Lifeline.
Tahnaya Putman
Johnstown
