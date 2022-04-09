I’m here to support an idea, an American pastime that has been in the shadows for some time.
Baseball was always seen as a man’s game, until World War II took those sluggers from the ballfields. So then American women were given the task of replacing their men on the field.
Thanks to the movie “A League of Their Own,” we discovered just a small taste of what these women could do on the field.
In 1943, four teams started the season playing 108 games. World War II ended and this in turn led to the demise of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League. The kicker is some of these women could stand toe to toe with any of the boys.
Tourists visit the baseball museum in Cooperstown, New York, each year.
What about us in Johnstown. Are we not a baseball town? We host the longest running baseball tournament in American, the AAABA. I think it’s time for a rebirth.
Johnstown can host the AAGPBL tournament. We have a new stadium and hotels. We have everything we need – except the teams.
We don’t have to reinvent the wheel; all we have to do is wipe off the dust and find a few cities willing to rediscover America’s pastime.
We have many women in America who would love the chance to play ball, to be in a league of their own.
This could be a Johnstown experience for one and all.
Ron Shawley
Johnstown
