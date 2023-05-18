According to the Supreme Court justices, the issue of ethic standards and the accountability of accepting gratuities is solely their own business. These appointees deem their ethic standards and gift rules are not broken, thus are not in need of repair.
Fair and just ethic rules should not be left solely to them.
Transparency and truth should reign king in this process.
Should gift benefits be published yearly? Should nepotism rules be adopted?
It seems the lack of checks and balances lets them operate with no oversight. This practice needs changed now. Being elected in a national election with a 10-year term on a two-term maximum seems fair to me.
I hope other voting Americans agree.
I applaud ProPublica’s investigation into this matter.
Daniel Rosko
Johnstown
