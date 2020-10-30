I would like to send a well done to D.A. Cassata (Oct. 2, “Keep raising those cable rates”). Your letter about cable TV’s raise in rates not only was very funny, but very true.
I called the cable company about a problem with my remote and was on hold 37 minutes 10 seconds.
My problem was solved, but the remote would take about two weeks to ship. I asked what to do with the old remote and was told, “Throw it away, they are a dime a dozen.” (Hence the rate increases.)
After receiving the new remote, a second remote quit working. To save time, I took it to the Johnstown office only to find a sign stating the office was closed. To contact them, I had to either call them by phone or contact them online. Another satisfied customer arrived with the same problem and was as happy as I to see the office closed.
I returned home to contact them online with their “Chat with us” feature. No agent ever came to chat with me and I was kicked out after waiting for several minutes. I tried a second time with the same result.
I guess it will be another long wait on the phone and two weeks for delivery.
Again, Cassata, thank you for giving me a reason to laugh when I felt like screaming.
You really made my day.
Colleen Parlock
Johnstown
