In January 2017, a stable genius manchild placed his hand on the Bible and swore to serve and defend the Constitution and democracy of the USA. Since then, he has opened the window and is throwing the Constitution out.
If he is re-elected to four more years, get used to living under an autocrat. I realize that our Democracy isn’t perfect, but I don’t want to live in an autocratic society.
Wake up, America, before it is too late.
Dump the stable genius man child.
James Cavallo
Hastings
