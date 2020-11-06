Moxham is a place that might appear to have a scarcity problem, but what if it really is an opportunity to reveal God’s abundance? And that abundance lives and thrives in the cracks of those who live here and show up every day in a life and in a world that tells them they are not enough.
Is it divine nature that doesn’t let a person give up, even though it may appear so?
They have not laid down to die ... “there is a light in the dark and the darkness cannot extinguish it.”
Perhaps we are like the story when Jesus fed the multitudes – when they appeared there was not enough. We are called to bear witness to the goodness of God – “Yes and!”
And it is present here and now – we are called and invited to see the world as God does.
Do we see our sisters and brothers, the light within them, their call and purpose as part of our story? We would be less without our neighbors. How do we see them?
It is now time to extend our hands in invitation to know the brothers and sisters who live across the street. Can we walk together, come to know and understand each other, build the kingdom together, hand-in-hand, with each other, in community, in Moxham, in Johnstown?
God is offering us something new – do you know your neighbor?
Rev. Natalie Marionneaux
Deacon, United Methodist Church;
Community Minister, Hope-filled Relationships
