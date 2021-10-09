Governors are trying to make their own laws for their states. But the laws they are trying to pass are infringing on the laws of the United States. So they are breaking the laws.
When I was a child, you had to get vaccinated or you could not go to school. It was the law your parents lived by.
I am tired of all these crybabies complaining about getting the COVID-19 vaccine to put a stop to the virus.
Do the right thing, get the shot. The life you save may be your own or may be even your children.
Evelyn M. Budash
Johnstown
