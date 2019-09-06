We have many cultural, historical, archaic beliefs self-perceived on how we think things should be. However, whether an immigrant or a natural born citizen, you must honor American culture and its laws.
America is a melting pot of ethnic and ideological differences. Daily news, politics, instant pictures allow news media to embellish differences and perpetuate stories.
For many, it’s “my way is right, anything different is wrong,” followed by “woe is me.” Many stress over religion, heritage, gender, what family/they endured, or poor upbringing.
Three words of advice: get over it.
Many families grew up with barely a roof over their heads, hand-me-downs, hungry days, creek water for drinking/bathing, and a toilet Mother Nature would cringe over. Be it hard times, limited education, sickness, deaths, bullying, and a myriad of other challenges, it was called life, and most dealt with it and bettered themselves.
We have more today than yesteryears.
Yet, we have young adults, whose parents came to America as immigrants to do better for their children, and still these same adolescents aren’t content with what their parents and America provided them. Our system grants them political power, and they only spread contempt, hate and change for personal differences in their political, religious, historic challenged minds.
It’s time to grow up and embrace what made America and them. Get over it! Be productive American servants you chose to be and focus your efforts on American needs, not what your parents escaped from.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
