I hope the citizens of our country come to embrace the $10,000 student loan forgiveness plan proposed by President Joe Biden.
The Aug. 25 story in the paper states that some people don’t approve of Biden’s plan, because it is an insult to people who have repaid their loans and to those who don’t attend college.
We can compare this thought process to programs that have given money to people in recent years.
My wife and I raised our children in the 1970, 1980s and 1990s. There was no child tax credit for us. Are we supposed to be insulted? No, it’s just the way the government tries to make things better for its citizens.
Currently, many citizens need help. Are childless couples supposed to be insulted? They don’t qualify for child tax credits. This compares to what the article says about people who don’t attend college and are insulted that they don’t qualify for the debt forgiveness.
Let us all get over being insulted and just be happy for the recipients of this loan forgiveness.
Richard P. Becker
Johnstown
