I am a 66-year-old who put myself through undergraduate studies at UPJ and earned a master’s degree at IUP while working full time, had a good career and am now enjoying retirement.
The latest freebie from Joe Biden’s camp is college tuition for everyone whose family is under a certain income guideline.
Every day, I read articles of employers looking for workers.
Whatever happened to working your way through college?
Get off your butt, do something and learn about reality.
Free does not mean it will not cost anyone anything. Where do you think the dollars will come from? It will be from you and I, the middle class.
Just look at prices in the last 100 days of Biden’s administration: gasoline, lumber, food, produce and dining out. Everything has increased because of the Democratic socialist policies.
This is only the beginning.
David K. Camblin
Johnstown
