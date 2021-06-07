Residents of western Pennsylvania have lived with the impacts of oil and
gas development for nearly two decades now.
While the industry has brought jobs and boosted the economy, it has come at the cost of pollution, harm to our climate and impacts to the air our children breathe. As stewards of the natural world, people of faith believe we have a moral imperative to act responsibly and defend our childrens’ health.
This is achievable if we have strong standards in place to protect us from climate-forcing emissions of methane and associated volatile organic compounds pumped into our air by the oil and gas industry. As such, Gov. Tom Wolf is advancing a rule to cut these emissions in the name of meaningful action on climate change.
Pennsylvania currently has more than a million tons of methane emitted by oil and gas producers every year – with the climate impact of all the cars on the road combined. This is unconscionable. Critical to reducing these emissions, however, is the closing of a loophole for low-producing wells in the draft rule that would leave more than half of these emissions unchecked.
People of faith believe our leaders must act morally and responsibly in addressing the climate crisis that is engulfing our country and world. This is not the time for half-truths and half-measures.
We need to get this done now and right, to protect Pennsylvania families and future generations.
Kim Anderson
Field Organizer of Evangelical Environmental Network
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.