SLOAN[mdash] John James" Big John", as he was lovingly called by all who knew him, passed away on September 13, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 76. John was born on May 12, 1943 to David and Kathryn Sloan of Colver, PA. Son of a coal miner and one of three …
Kenneth "Joe", 81, Hastings, died November 4, 2019. Friends will be received from 4 until 8 P.M. Thursday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1688 Liberty St., Ashville, PA. 16613. Please see gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com for complete obituary
