To the Republican from Daisytown, you need a history lesson. The Gestapo were in Nazi Germany during World War II and killed millions of Jewish people for no reason, other than they were Jews.
To compare Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Police to them is mindless.
To actually state that you believed that they would drag you out of a car, and take you to a gas chamber is mind boggling.
That is an affront to the Jewish people who perished and the veterans who defeated Germany, who gave you the right to protest with protection from harm, by the same Pennsylvania State Police. It is called the American way. Democracy in action.
Robert Kormanik
Johnstown
Commented
