I am a 96-year-old World War II Navy veteran who proudly wears my veteran hat wherever I go. I am proud to have served my country and respect all other veterans.
When having lunch at a local restaurant, I was approached by a couple who thanked me for my service and said they paid my bill.
He was a Vietnam veteran and I wish I could have paid his bill. He also was such a nice young fellow – compared to my age.
This has happened several times to me at other restaurants, but those folks left before I had time to express my thanks.
There are generous and wonderful people in this town.
God bless you all.
Francis Leroy Malzi
Allegheny Lutheran Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.