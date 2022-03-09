We are very fortunate here in Western Pennsylvania to have many recreational sites. There are two such sites near me – the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area and Greenhouse Park, in Tire Hill.
So many things to enjoy, such as volleyball, a walking trail, covered pavilion with picnic tables, a fire ring and the river for kayak and tubbing.
However, the Canada geese have found their way here. They reproduce rapidly and have many chicks and are a menace. These geese foul the grass and spoil our adventures.
With all the creative and wonderful minds out there, surely there is someone with a solution to this nasty problem.
I’m sure the supervisors in Conemaugh Township would love some help getting rid of these geese.
Greenhouse Park certainly is a gem, so please can someone help?
Thanks on behalf of all the users who love to go there.
Carol Smith
Johnstown
