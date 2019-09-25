“Oh the games people play now, every night and everyday now ...” sang Joe South.
Most people play a pro-life, pro-choice game. They support or tolerate all life unless they feel threatened.
America has food pantries for dogs and cats while Australia is trying to poison a million, ecosystem-altering, feral felines.
In ravaged World War ll Europe, “dog food” had a different meaning.
Soup kitchens and bread lines were common during the Great Depression, yet some sought abortions because their families were going hungry.
Some wives of soldiers fighting in World War II terminated evidence of embarrassing dalliances to avoid World War Ill after the war.
The abortion debate would be simpler if humans agreed whence they came and where they are going. Some Christians preach that all came from God and all go to heaven or hell, except sinless children, who go to the Promised Land.
But what about miscarried and aborted fetuses? And were nonviable preemies guaranteed heaven before the incubator era and now they risk eternal damnation?
Nobody knows whether a child will become a blessing or a curse, be blessed or cursed.
Supporting a political party which would arbitrarily restrict free will is a futile attempt to micromanage the unique lives of others.
And religious leaders who do so dabble in the domain of Caesar.
“Just walk a mile in my shoes before you abuse, criticize and accuse ...” was South’s cautionary advice.
It might make this mysterious game of life less maddening.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
