It’s always fun to fact-check President Donald Trump after a State of the Union address:
“This is a blue-collar boom. The net worth of the bottom half of wage earners has increased 47% since my election.”
• Fact-check: The mining and logging industry, which includes oil and gas workers, lost 21,000 jobs last year. Manufacturers have added just 9,000 jobs in the last 6 months, hardly a boom. The bottom half’s net worth has risen a meager 1.6%, compared to 1.1% when Trump took office. It was 2.1% in 2016.
“We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country.”
• Fact-check: In the late 1990’s, growth topped 4% for four straight years, a level it has not reached under Trump. The economy grew 2.9% in 2018 – the same pace it reached in 2015 under Barack Obama.
“We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.” An “iron-clad” promise.
• Fact-check: Trump has urged the courts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and has backed Republican health plans that would lessen the current protections for those with pre-existing conditions.
“We will always protect your Medicare and your Social Security.”
• Fact-check: Two weeks ago at the World Economic Forum, when asked if he foresaw cuts to entitlement programs, Trump said yes, toward the end of this year. Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security are all in play.
Voter Beware: Pay less attention to what he said and more to what he’s likely to do. He speaks with forked tongue.
John Washko
Johnstown
