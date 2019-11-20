I am responding to Mark Weakland’s Readers’ Forum letter published Nov. 8, “Steps to address climate crisis.”
After reading his letter the first time, I was appalled. The six steps to give all children a chance in a livable world shook me to the core. Then, I put the paper down and decided to read it again later. I kept thinking his thoughts must be tongue in cheek, and shrugged.
I read the letter again and realized he wasn’t joking. This gave me a shiver, especially the “stabilize the population growth” remark.
Scary thought, just how would this be done? We can’t stabilize deer growth, how to stop people?
My only thought is does he mean genocide? Abortion? Birth control in our kibble?
You have some frightening ideas Weakland. I beg you to rethink your statements. The earth and the people will survive unless people like you start picking us off one by one.
Diane Redvay
Johnstown
