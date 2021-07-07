I am writing to thank the friendly staff of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Good Samaritan fourth floor. I was recently in the hospital and spent my time there on that floor.
The doctors, nurses, aides and support staff were all very friendly and helpful.
Its never easy being admitted to the hospital and I had a previous hospital stay a couple months ago where the staff on another floor were quite the opposite of this visit, making for an even more unpleasant experience.
The staff members I encountered during my most recent stay made a difficult situation better and I appreciate their hard work, long hours and friendly and compassionate bedside manner, especially while dealing with the challenges and increased protocols due to staff shortages and COVID-19.
Dawna Sheets
Johnstown
