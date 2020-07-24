I live in Paint Township near Pomroy’s Corner, and for the past four or five years, the power in our neighborhood has been going off four or five seconds many times, and on June 29 this happened four times.
I have contacted Penelec many times and the response was it checked the area and did not find a problem. That is hard to believe.
This also happens during the winter.
We have to reset everything every time this occurs. I hope Penelec does its job and fixes the problem. It gets to be very frustrating.
Jacob Hritz Jr.
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.